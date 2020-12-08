Tahnee Lynn Main (Sims)

February 16, 1984 ~ November 30, 2020

Tahnee Lynn Main (Sims) was born on February 16, 1984, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Duane & Robin Sims.

Tahnee was only 36 years young when she checked into heaven on November 30, 2020. At an early age, everybody knew what a special little free spirit we were blessed with. Her younger years were spent with her big sister Tecee and her little brother Terrance. Yep, she was the middle child.

Tahnee had an adventurous spirit, with no fear. She loved camping with many family members, loved animals of all kinds, and even jumped off bridges. She especially loved our big family gatherings.

Tahnee worked at Ragsdale Mobile Glass in Baker, Oregon, for her mom and dad. She had the ability to connect with anybody who walked through the doors. Her sweet and bubbly personality was intoxicating. She was on top of the world the day she died.

Tahnee loved God. She had a testimony about how God had helped her through some challenging times in her life. She attended River Front Church and other churches.

Tahnee leaves behind four beautiful boys; Carter 17, Cooper 13, Forrest 10, little Alexander 2 years old, and a husband Andrew Main. Parents: Randy and Robin Schiewe and Duane and Mica Sims. Her loving Grandparents Wayne and Lynn Ills, Wynona Sims, her very best friend and sister, Tecee Ferris (Camron), her little brother Terrance Sims (Tina), and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by a Grandfather, James Sims, an uncle, and a cousin.

She will be absent in our lives but not in our minds and heart. God promises that we will all be reunited with her in heaven…in His time.

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God: Trust also in Me. In My Father's house are many rooms; If it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you." John 14.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Directions Northwest Tahnee Main Client Fund through Gray's West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, Oregon 97814. To light a candle in memory of Tahnee or to offer online condolences to her family, please visit www.grayswestco.com