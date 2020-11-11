Tamara Lu Worthington

August 18, 1959 ~ November 7, 2020

Tamara Lu Worthington was born on the 8th of August 1959 to Raymond and Barbara Reichert in Twin Falls Idaho, the youngest of three daughters. She passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020 after a fight against ALS.

Tami was born in Twin Falls, Idaho and grew up in Filer, Idaho on her family's farm south of town. Riding horses and getting into a lot of "fun trouble", as her sister Donna Rae remembers… like climbing on hay stacks, falling on anthills, skiing off of spud cellars or flying through the air as their dad, Raymond pulled the kids around on an old bus hood, hooked to a chain, with his bug nose jeep out in the snow, on the farm in the freezing winter.

Tami attended school in Filer, graduating from Filer High School, where her granddaughters now go and get to see her photo up on the wall in the High School hall.

Tami is survived by her soulmate and loving husband of 29 years Gary Worthington. Her sons, John Raymond (Heather) Cristobal and their daughters Lily and Ella, Bobby (MinDee) Cristobal and their sons Malachi, Trayson and Drayden; Gary's son, Kelly (Karla) Worthington and their kids Tyler and Mallory. Her sisters, Donna Rae (Kent) Henstock and Mary Ann (Zane) Walker, and several nieces and a nephew. SO many beloved friends that meant the world to her! You know who you are. And her beloved dog and best friend Lokie. Tami was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Barbara Reichert, and her most beloved dog Bodi.

"When tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we are far apart, For every time you think of me, I'm right here inside your heart"

A private celebration of life will be held on Monday, the 23rd of November 2020 for close family. You may leave your condolences for the family at whitereynoldschapel.com.