Tammie Kate Walls

1957 - 2021

Tammie Kate Walls (née Reeves), age 63. One of the most genuine, giving, kind, and loving people – an angel on earth – and long-time Magic Valley resident passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Chubbuck, Idaho, and went to be with her Jesus on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Born in Rupert, Idaho to Northside homesteaders, Phillip Wayne and Hazel Bess Reeves (née Merritt) on August 11, 1957. At birth, she was the extra surprise as she was the second born child following the birth of her twin brother Tommie. After spending 10 days in the Natal Intensive Care Unit, her family observed that she would only use her left arm and assumed she was left-handed. Yet, during a doctor's visit early on in her life, it was determined that she had cerebral palsy and the disorder was blocking the signals from her brain to her right arm, thus causing atrophy and limited mobility. Her family was informed that this physical disability would affect her for her entire life.

During high school, Tammie studied one-handed typewriting classes and became a certified nurse's aide at Minico High School through a sponsored program by the College of Southern Idaho. Shortly after graduating, she married Darwin "Wally" G. Walls on August 11, 1976, at Sweetheart Manor in Burley, Idaho. Their marriage resulted in the greatest blessings of Tammie's life, her two sons Israel and Levi Walls. Her husband's job with the railroad kept their lives interesting and allowed her to experience new picturesque surroundings such as Smith's Ferry and Cascade, Idaho.

After their divorce, though considered disabled by the medical professionals, Tammie excelled at maintaining a home and nurturing her children. She lived in various places throughout her life within the Magic Valley, as well as out of state in Tucson, Arizona, before settling down in Rupert, Idaho. She worked various jobs throughout her life but her greatest passion (besides her children), was serving and assisting other people. Tammie was a longtime volunteer at the Helping Hands Mission with her mother Hazel Reeves, and later on in her life at the Rupert Senior Citizen Center with Penny Schell-VanAlst.

As Tammie's family grew she later became blessed by the new title given to her by her grandchildren and was endearingly dubbed, "Grammy Tammie." Nothing gave Grammy Tammie more joy than spending time with her granddaughters and seeing the looks on their faces when she would see them opening and enjoying the gifts and goodies that she would lavish upon them as often as she could.

Tammie was known for her wit, fun-loving nature, attitude, character, spunk, empathy, and aptitude for creating new sayings of special meaning to her friends and family, such as being a, "42 jobbie," a "Bing-head," and of course to live life in such a way as to, "make people's eyes shine," or express being so blessed that it would make her "eye's shine." Though many of us that knew her may have eyes shining with tears of sorrow, there is still much joy and pride in carrying the wonderful memories that will continue to be cherished in our hearts and lives. Tammie, we want to thank you, "you make our eyes shine!"

She is survived by her son: Israel (Becky) Walls; two grandchildren: Emery and Finleigh Walls of Inkom, Idaho, her son: Levi Walls of Caldwell, Idaho; brother: Mike (Shawni) Nix of Tyler, Texas, her sister: Donna (Gary) Fessenden of Paul, Idaho, sister: Brenda (Ted) Adams of Heyburn, Idaho, brother: Karis Reeves of Mission, Texas, twin brother: Tommie (Mary) Reeves of Rupert, Idaho, brother: Mark (Shelly) Reeves of Rupert, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents: Wayne (Marlene) Reeves, Hazel Reeves, brother: Phillip Reeves, three nephews: Rusty Dean, Dusty Adams, and Joshua Adams. On Thursday, July 1, 2021, the viewing ceremony will commence at 10:00 a.m., funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Praise Chapel 1110 8th Street Rupert, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Paul Cemetery. The luncheon will be held at Minidoka County Senior Center 702 11th Street Rupert, Idaho promptly after the services are concluded. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. A webcast of the funeral service can be accessed by visiting her obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.