Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Teresa Elaine Major
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Teresa Elaine Major

November 29, 1949 ~ December 6, 2020

Teresa Elaine Major, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 6, 2020. Teresa loved her family deeply and being with them was everything to her.

She was so generous with her time, always making sure those around her felt loved and valued. Teresa was fun-loving and had a magnetic smile and laugh. She lit up the room with her one-of-a-kind personality and made everyone near her feel happy. Her genuine nature and kindness made anyone her instant friend, even strangers....if you met her once you never forgot her!

She was our sparkle and we will miss her dearly.

Teresa was born on November 29, 1949 in Twin Falls ID to Edward & Rosemary Ruffing. She was the oldest of seven kids, growing up on the family farm in Castleford. She attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic School from grades 6-8 and graduated from Castleford High School in 1968. Teresa was excited to study at Boise State University after high school. Teresa worked as a paraoptometric for Dr. Gary Walker in Twin Falls for 42 years. She made lasting friendships with her co-workers and truly loved her job.

Teresa met the love of her life, Bruce Major, when she was a junior in high school. On their first date they went to Banbury's swimming pool and roasted hot dogs & marshmallows. These high school sweethearts were a special pair that celebrated 46 years of marriage. Teresa & Bruce were married on June 12, 1971 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Buhl ID. They had three children, Angela (Bryan) Bowman of Meridian ID, Leslie (Brian) Campbell of Pinetop AZ, and Matthew Major of Twin Falls ID. Teresa loved spoiling her four grandchildren: Chandler, Chloe, Natalie, & Nate.

Teresa and her siblings were a close knit unit. Raising their families together, they enjoyed countless birthday parties, family get-togethers and holidays.

Teresa is survived by her three sisters, Susan (Larry) Ainsworth, Connie Ruffing, & Julie Goolsby and by her three brothers, Joe Ruffing, Chad (Karen) Ruffing, & Jack (Rachelle) Ruffing.

Teresa is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Bruce.

A private family services will be held at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, ID. Those wishing to view the live stream log on at 2:00pm Thursday, December 10th at zoom.us with the meeting ID number: 748 815 8781 Passcode: 12345. A video tribute link will be added to Teresa's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association, PO Box 1404, Meridian, ID 83680-1404, as Teresa was an avid supporter of her nephew Justin and loved to participate in this organization's annual Buddy Walk.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Live stream at zoom.us with the meeting ID number: 748 815 8781 Passcode: 12345
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Teresa was truly one of a kind. Such a friendly person! My best memory of her was the day that I got my first pair of glasses at Dr. Walker´s office across from CSI. I remember saying to her that I could see details on the trees across the road! She always remembered my name and had a smile to go with her greeting. Rest In Peace Teresa. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Mike McAuley
December 12, 2020
She was always so kind and jolly, she will be missed. Have only seen her once since she moved to Meridian.
Rita Severa
December 10, 2020
There are so many memories I have with Teresa. She was so loved by her co workers at Dr. Walkers office. She was a huge part of the success as she was so kind to all ethereal patients that they literally would ask for her to help them. She took all the time they needed to make things just right for them. Teresa kept op own all the new technology and as co workers we would often consult with her. She was very kind to all and had a great sense of humor. Her smile and giggle were one of a kind. She will be missed by her family and all her friends that loved her so much. Blessings to the family. I loved Teresa!!
Lee McKinlay
December 10, 2020
She was an amazing lady
Dave Jones
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Teresa passing Prayers for the family at this time. ( I babysat Mathew when he was little )
Sharon Speirs
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results