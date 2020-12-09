Teresa Elaine Major

November 29, 1949 ~ December 6, 2020

Teresa Elaine Major, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 6, 2020. Teresa loved her family deeply and being with them was everything to her.

She was so generous with her time, always making sure those around her felt loved and valued. Teresa was fun-loving and had a magnetic smile and laugh. She lit up the room with her one-of-a-kind personality and made everyone near her feel happy. Her genuine nature and kindness made anyone her instant friend, even strangers....if you met her once you never forgot her!

She was our sparkle and we will miss her dearly.

Teresa was born on November 29, 1949 in Twin Falls ID to Edward & Rosemary Ruffing. She was the oldest of seven kids, growing up on the family farm in Castleford. She attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic School from grades 6-8 and graduated from Castleford High School in 1968. Teresa was excited to study at Boise State University after high school. Teresa worked as a paraoptometric for Dr. Gary Walker in Twin Falls for 42 years. She made lasting friendships with her co-workers and truly loved her job.

Teresa met the love of her life, Bruce Major, when she was a junior in high school. On their first date they went to Banbury's swimming pool and roasted hot dogs & marshmallows. These high school sweethearts were a special pair that celebrated 46 years of marriage. Teresa & Bruce were married on June 12, 1971 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Buhl ID. They had three children, Angela (Bryan) Bowman of Meridian ID, Leslie (Brian) Campbell of Pinetop AZ, and Matthew Major of Twin Falls ID. Teresa loved spoiling her four grandchildren: Chandler, Chloe, Natalie, & Nate.

Teresa and her siblings were a close knit unit. Raising their families together, they enjoyed countless birthday parties, family get-togethers and holidays.

Teresa is survived by her three sisters, Susan (Larry) Ainsworth, Connie Ruffing, & Julie Goolsby and by her three brothers, Joe Ruffing, Chad (Karen) Ruffing, & Jack (Rachelle) Ruffing.

Teresa is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Bruce.

A private family services will be held at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, ID. Those wishing to view the live stream log on at 2:00pm Thursday, December 10th at zoom.us with the meeting ID number: 748 815 8781 Passcode: 12345. A video tribute link will be added to Teresa's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association, PO Box 1404, Meridian, ID 83680-1404, as Teresa was an avid supporter of her nephew Justin and loved to participate in this organization's annual Buddy Walk.