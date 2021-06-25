Terri Sue Bennett

May 22, 1961 -June 19, 2021

Terri Sue Bennett, age 60, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed into the arms of her beloved Heavenly Father. She was surrounded by her family as she left this earth on June 19, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer's.

Terri was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 22, 1961, to Charles and Sue Underwood, the oldest of three girls. The family moved from Oklahoma to Virginia and finally settled in Twin Falls, Idaho. Terri graduated from Twin Falls High School and went on to study sign language at CSI. She used her sign language skills at church for the deaf, and to add passion to songs she sang for the Congregation. One of her favorites was "Love in Any Language".

Terri met her husband, Don Bennett, in the summer of 1982. They fell in love and married on March 12, 1983, building a life with their children. Terri loved to sew and made a lot of her family's clothes, blankets, and costumes. She also loved raising and showing dogs, even winning some trophies. She collected Koalas and Beanie Babies and loved giving gifts. Terri also loved to bake, which is why Don is fluffy. Terri spent most of her married life actively attending the Freewill Baptist Church in Jerome. She was a fierce defender of her cubs and adored being a grandma called "Me-ma".

Terri is preceded in death by her mother Sue, Uncle Johnny, and father, Charles.

She is survived by her love, Don Bennett, four children: Amber Dobkins (Jeremiah), Jeremiah Bennett, Micah Bennett (Angelica), Johnnica Wren (TJ), and two sisters: Julie Underwood (Raub Owens), Jodie McCrostie (Jim). Terri had twelve grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one great on the way. She was very blessed.

Memorial service at Parke's Funeral Home (Twin Falls) on June 29th at 11 a.m.