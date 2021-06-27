You were a bright light. I will miss your beautiful smile and warm heart. My heart goes out to your family.
Bobbie Miller
Friend
July 4, 2021
My prayers & thoughts are with you. Great memories of the Heider family growing up. Love to all the family.
Diana Thornock Whitney
Friend
June 28, 2021
Terrie, you were like a 2nd mom to me. I loved being around you, babysitting your kids, dance lessons, our trip to a dance convention in Utah. You will be missed by many! I love you! Thanks for being the awesome amazing person you were! I love your kids like my own family! You and your parents were family to me and my family. You will be missed and loved by many!
Machellle Nice-Latson
Friend
June 27, 2021
I will miss you always, Terrie. You were such a fun roommate. Always up for anything fun. You & your mom made you a down comforter out of matching sheets to take to college. This was before they were available in shops. Ahead of the trend! We all wanted one! So through the year & next summer we trekked to Twin Falls to have her mom help us & blow the down around with a vacuum cleaner. Terrie was creative & determined. She overcame a life of obstacles & health problems. She loves her family dearly & will be watching over you all. I will miss her wonderful smile & laugh!
Till we meet again dear Terrie.