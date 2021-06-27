I will miss you always, Terrie. You were such a fun roommate. Always up for anything fun. You & your mom made you a down comforter out of matching sheets to take to college. This was before they were available in shops. Ahead of the trend! We all wanted one! So through the year & next summer we trekked to Twin Falls to have her mom help us & blow the down around with a vacuum cleaner. Terrie was creative & determined. She overcame a life of obstacles & health problems. She loves her family dearly & will be watching over you all. I will miss her wonderful smile & laugh! Till we meet again dear Terrie.

Jan Green Friend June 27, 2021