Terrie R. Heider Gillenwater
FUNERAL HOME
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID

Terrie R. Heider Gillenwater, 68, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away June 22, 2021, in Meridian, Idaho. www.relyeafuneralchapel.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:15p.m.
LDS chapel
11918 W. Ustick Rd., Boise, ID
Jun
28
Service
12:30p.m.
LDS chapel
11918 W. Ustick Rd.,, Boise, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Relyea Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were a bright light. I will miss your beautiful smile and warm heart. My heart goes out to your family.
Bobbie Miller
Friend
July 4, 2021
My prayers & thoughts are with you. Great memories of the Heider family growing up. Love to all the family.
Diana Thornock Whitney
Friend
June 28, 2021
Terrie, you were like a 2nd mom to me. I loved being around you, babysitting your kids, dance lessons, our trip to a dance convention in Utah. You will be missed by many! I love you! Thanks for being the awesome amazing person you were! I love your kids like my own family! You and your parents were family to me and my family. You will be missed and loved by many!
Machellle Nice-Latson
Friend
June 27, 2021
I will miss you always, Terrie. You were such a fun roommate. Always up for anything fun. You & your mom made you a down comforter out of matching sheets to take to college. This was before they were available in shops. Ahead of the trend! We all wanted one! So through the year & next summer we trekked to Twin Falls to have her mom help us & blow the down around with a vacuum cleaner. Terrie was creative & determined. She overcame a life of obstacles & health problems. She loves her family dearly & will be watching over you all. I will miss her wonderful smile & laugh! Till we meet again dear Terrie.
Jan Green
Friend
June 27, 2021
