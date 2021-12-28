Terry Clyde Mabey

November 29, 1957 - December 24, 2021

Terry Clyde Mabey, a 64-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home in Paul.

Terry was born November 29, 1957, in Rupert, Idaho, to Clyde J and Mary Ann (Jolley-Bywater) Mabey. He grew up in Heyburn with his four siblings, Kerry Blevins, Pam McDaniels, Patty Shockey and Mark Mabey. He married the love of his life, Ellen Nielsen, on April 29, 1978; they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this year. They lived most of their married life in Paul. Terry and Ellen have three children, Aaron, Ashley and Anthony "Tony."

Dad learned to work at a very young age in the pallet yard with his dad. He worked many different jobs in his life including Boise Cascade, Mabey's Pallet and Lumber, and with his brother-in-law, Bruce Bean, where his love for long-haul trucking grew to later working for Rocky Mountain Agronomics. All of this, and much more combined, created a great work ethic which his kids and grandkids inherited. Any time a friend or relative needed anything done, whether it be on the family farms or business, he was right there willing to help.

In Dad's spare time, which wasn't much, he loved anything with power and speed! As a family we enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiling and tractor pulls. Dad also enjoyed being outside hunting, fishing, shooting guns, and taking the old pontoon out on the river– especially with his kids and grandkids. As Dad's health declined he still put family first and made a great effort to spend more quality time with everyone he loved.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mary Ann; and his father-in-law, Ron Nielsen. He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; children, Aaron (Angela) Mabey, Ashley (Jared) Price and Anthony Mabey; grandchildren, Keelee, Luke, Kayden, Clayton, Kenadi, Kenzie, Logan, Madyson and Kolten; great-grandchildren, Easton Terry and Everlynn Jade; and his siblings.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite charity, help those in need nearby or in areas recently devastated by weather-related storms.