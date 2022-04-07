Thelma Karen Mueller

September 6, 1945 - April 4, 2022

Thelma Karen Mueller was born on September 6, 1945, to Harry Burton Hill and Mary Lorene Hill. She was the ninth of eleven siblings. She joined the family on the farm in Murtaugh and the family moved to Hansen when she was about three years old. She grew up on the farm in Hansen and attended school there. In high school, she was active in band, chorus, and Pep Club. She was Junior Class Secretary and Student Body President her senior year. She graduated from Hansen High in 1963.

After high school, she attended vocational business classes at Idaho State University in Pocatello. After school, she worked at Eastern Idaho PCA in Pocatello for over a year. After moving back to Twin Falls, she began working at Bob Reese Motors.

She met her future husband, Mervin Mueller, through mutual friends while cruising Main Street. Karen and Mervin were married on June 4, 1967. Their daughter, Valerie, was born in 1968, and they had a son, Kevin, who was born in 1973. She began working at Walco International shortly after Valerie was born and continued working there until her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed working with her many co-workers and the many dairy customers over the years.

Karen was an active member at Immanuel Lutheran Church and in LWML, where she was a past District Treasurer. Karen was a founding member of Magic Traders Investment Club in 1990. Magic Traders was founded with the purpose to educate women on investing in the stock market. They founded their own club since the men wouldn't invite them to be part of any men's clubs in town. She was the treasurer of the club for many years.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Burton and Lorene and siblings Francis True, Norma Savage, John (J.B.) Hill, William Hill, Kenneth Hill, Ronald Hill, Dale Hill, Gerald (Jerry) Hill, and Linda Bolton.

She is survived by her husband, Mervin of Twin Falls; children Valerie Mueller of Twin Falls and Kevin (Debra) Mueller of Meridian; grandsons Cage Turner of Boise, Jackson and Owen Mueller of Meridian; her brother Norman (Beth) Hill of Pocatello; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a visitation on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. On Saturday, April 9, 2022, there will be an additional visitation before the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. The funeral service will be at Noon with Pastor Roger Sedlmayr officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park and luncheon at Immanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LWML Utah-Idaho District Endowment Fund.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com