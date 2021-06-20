Theodore "Ted" Dean Reddy

June 27, 1947 - June 8, 2021

Theodore Dean Reddy 73, of Sun Lakes, Arizona returned to his Heavenly Father peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones. Ted was born in Ketchum, Idaho June 27, 1947, to Vera Lenore Young and James Ernest Reddy. Growing up in Ketchum Idaho he participated in the Jr. Olympics in downhill skiing and developed a strong passion for the great outdoors, especially fly fishing. Moving on to Pocatello Idaho, he graduated from Highland High School where he met many lifelong friends. He enlisted in the Airforce in 1966 entering as an Airman, later becoming military police; in Aviano, Italy. In 1973 he met, fell in love, and married Joyce McClure of Twin Falls, Idaho. With Joyce, they had two daughters Jamie and Lindsey. Ted worked as a marketing manager for several casinos before moving to California to start working for the airlines. Ted retired from Alaska Airlines in 2008. It was there that he met the love of his life, Lynda. They were married in 1996 in Alaska. Ted was a truly kind and outgoing person. He loved to travel; some of his favorite places were Hawaii, Mexico, or even San Diego for a weekend just to be near the water. Ted was also a devoted golfer and shared his love of golf with Lynda. Animals also filled Ted's heart with happiness. He saved many from the Humane Society. Ted is preceded in death by his parents Very Lenore Young and James Ernest Reddy, brother James Thomas Reddy, and sister Lynn Carol Reddy. He is survived by his wife Lynda Reddy, daughters Jamie (Kevin) Humphries, Lindsey (Mike) Workman, grandchildren 8, Hailey, Mason, Owen, Rory, Honor, Wyatt, Kassidy, and Paisley. Sister Julie (Linn) Wallace, nephew Scott, and niece Amy. At this time we would like to thank all of those that have reached out on behalf of our family. The kind words and fond memories that were shared. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society. A Celebration of life will be held on June 26th at the Reddy residence in Arizona from 2 - 6 p.m.