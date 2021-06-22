Thomas Glass, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, on June 7, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 22, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.
1 Entry
I always enjoyed the banter and dry humor Thomas shared when he would bring their dog, sweet Lacee to be groomed! I only knew Pat briefly, before her passing; but I was so blessed that I got to know Thomas. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and his bowling buddies, during this sad and difficult time.