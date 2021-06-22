Menu
Thomas Glass
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Thomas Glass, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family, on June 7, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always enjoyed the banter and dry humor Thomas shared when he would bring their dog, sweet Lacee to be groomed! I only knew Pat briefly, before her passing; but I was so blessed that I got to know Thomas. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and his bowling buddies, during this sad and difficult time.
Roy Ahrens
Friend
July 6, 2021
