Thomas Lynn Wiser

August 27, 1947 - September 11, 2021

Thomas Lynn Wiser of Eden, Idaho, passed away on September 11, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Lynn was born in Logan, Utah on, August 27, 1947, to Wallace Winston Wiser and Beatrice Faye Harmer Wiser. Lynn was raised in Lewiston, Utah, on the family dairy farm. He was the oldest of three children. Lynn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full-time mission. Lynn also graduated from Utah State University. Lynn last resided in the magic valley area for the past 47 years.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Gail (Neal) Wiser, of 50 years, children, Kyla Wiser (Moscow, Idaho), Carissa Cox (Hayden, Idaho), Thomas Zach Wiser (Jennifer Janson),(Ruther Glenn, Virginia), Andrea Wiser (Gilbert, Arizona). Lynn also had five grandchildren. He was also survived by his brother, Bradley Wiser (Lewiston, Utah), and Cheryl (Wiser) Smith

(Preston, Idaho). Funeral services will be held on September 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hazelton Ward Building - 531 N Middleton Ave, Hazelton, Idaho. A viewing will be held for family and friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment 2 p.m., Friday, September 17th at Portage Utah Cemetery.