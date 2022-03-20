Thomas R. Wortman

March 28, 1934 – March 2, 2022

Thomas R. Wortman died peacefully on March 2, 2022 at his home in West Magic, Idaho. He was born March 28, 1934 in Weiser, Idaho, the son of Bill and Hazel Wortman. Soon after they moved to Council, Idaho where Tom graduated from high school. Tom served as student body president, and enjoyed all sports. After school he went into the U.S. Army Paratroopers, and was honorably discharged in 1955. Upon returning from the army, he went to work for MacGregor Logging Company and MacGregor Triangle Construction Company. He worked for MacGregor for 28 years as an equipment operator, superintendent, and project manager until the company was sold. After that he worked in various construction companies and in open pit mining until he retired at Magic Lake in 1995. He also retired from the Operating Engineers Union at that time. Tom's wife of 25 years Kathy passed away in 2006 from breast cancer. Survivors include sons Tom Jr. (wife Melissa, son Reed, daughter Lea) and Mitch, and a sister, Ethyl (husband Jim) McDaniels. His brother Jack preceded him in death. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9th at 2PM at the Dam Fools club house. Please check the Dam Fools website for details.