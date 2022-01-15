Timothy Brooks Sonner

August 12, 1961 - January 13, 2022

After a rough year, Tim fell asleep, no longer in pain, surrounded by family at home on the farm. He is now with his Mom, Dad, and Brothers again who he missed dearly. Tim was born on August 12, 1961, to Luke and Priscilla Sonner in Long Beach, California. He was raised in California until 1971 when the family moved to Idaho.

Tim graduated from Buhl High School in 1979. He was a 70's kid complete with the best 70's hair. He ran cross country, played basketball, golfed on the golf team, and was an avid skier with the ski club. He played the clarinet growing up and had a love for playing guitar. He had a good voice and would sing and play frequently. He attended the University of Idaho beginning in 1979 and was proud to be a Vandal. He was part of the TKE Fraternity. He graduated in 1983 with a B.S. in Agricultural Mechanization.

While at college he married Becki Koon and had two children, TJ and Brandee. He later moved back to the farm, then he and Becki divorced. Tim and Shawna found their way together in 1989. Their love story was not perfect, but it was their own. Together they had two children, Priscilla Brooks, and Isaiah Henry. Tim always put Priscilla and Isaiah first. Always wanting to give them the best life. Tim and Shawna divorced in 2010 but Tim never stopped loving Shawna. She was his true love and he loved her till the very end.

Tim and Shawna spent 20 years together on the farm working, raising kids, and trying to navigate this crazy thing we call life.

When they were young, Tim would do backflips skiing over Shawna. He loved to ski at Sun Valley and spent much of his younger years skiing there. He had an amazing backswing and enjoyed being on the golf course on hot summer evenings. He taught these skills of skiing and playing golf to his kids with the help of Shawna. He loved exploring southern Idaho with Shawna and the kids. They would go to parks, arrowhead hunting in the desert, swim at Miracle Hot Springs, go to the mountains, to Red Fish Lake, and visit his brother, Neville, in Arizona.

Tim and Isaiah would shoot guns, play cards, and watch sports together. He loved when Priscilla would visit with the grandkids, always having a snack plate ready for them. Constantly wearing shorts no matter what the season, he was quite the character. He loved the Beatles and all Classic Rock. He loved a BigMac, the old Train Station Pizza, and a good medium-rare steak from the Rock Creek. He loved Milano cookies, the darkest of dark chocolate, and good cheesecake. Last but not least, he loved a good cold beer.

He also loved the farm. Farming is not an easy trade, but he worked hard at it. He taught the value of hard work to Priscilla and Isaiah who grew up on the farm. He raised farm kids and was proud of them. He was awarded "Grower of the Year" for Coors Beer Barley in 2004. He and Shawna went on a trip to Colorado to tour the Coors Plant for the award. That was one of the proudest moments Tim had of farming. When he retired, he still loved to help set water, burn ditch, and plant sweet corn in front of his house with Darwin and Leonard Koehn. Most of the time you could find him smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer, he always had a story to tell or life advice if you would take the time to listen. He always had at least two chairs set up outside and was always willing to help if he was able.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke Vincent Sonner Jr. and Priscilla Brooks Sonner; and his two brothers, Luke V. Sonner III and Cleat W. Sonner.

He is survived by his brother, Neville (Beatriz) Sonner; his forever love, Shawna Sonner; children, Priscilla Sonner (Adam Harris), Isaiah Sonner, Tim Sonner Jr., and Brandee (Nate) Sink; as well as his seven grandchildren, or as Tim would call them "The Little Ones", Janessa Laing, Emry Braun, Rayli Harris, Misti Harris, Chloe Harris, Ada Sink, and Clara Sink; and his cousins. He is and will always be greatly loved and missed.

No formal service will be held.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tim's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.