Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Todd D. Bell
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID

Todd D Bell

HAZELTON - Todd D Bell, age 46, of Hazelton, Idaho, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazelton, with Bishop Derek Romer officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St PO Box 878 , Burley, ID
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Hazelton Ward
531 Middleton Ave, Hazelton, ID
Jun
4
Funeral
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Hazelton Ward
531 Middleton Ave., Hazelton, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Todd was a neighbor and friend. He shared a passion for God, Country, Patriotism, and horses with us as well as any others around him. He made a difference in his short life and we will miss him. Rest in peace friend.
Charly and Sheila Liesen
Friend
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results