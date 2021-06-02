Todd D Bell

HAZELTON - Todd D Bell, age 46, of Hazelton, Idaho, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazelton, with Bishop Derek Romer officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.