I knew Tom while we were in high school together at Minicomputer. We had a Spanish class together and Tom kept the class laughing most of the time. Needless to say, we didn´t learn a lot of Spanish. I remember that Tom had a cousin in that same class but his name escapes me. Sorry to hear of Tom´s passing and my prayers go out to his family and others close to him.

Howard King School January 15, 2022