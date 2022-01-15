Menu
Tom Francisco

Tom Francisco, age 79 and formerly a resident of Paul Idaho, passed away on January 7, 2022 in Colorado. Tom graduated from Minico in 1960. Service will be held at a later date in Paul.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2022.
I knew Tom while we were in high school together at Minicomputer. We had a Spanish class together and Tom kept the class laughing most of the time. Needless to say, we didn´t learn a lot of Spanish. I remember that Tom had a cousin in that same class but his name escapes me. Sorry to hear of Tom´s passing and my prayers go out to his family and others close to him.
Howard King
School
January 15, 2022
