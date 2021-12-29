Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tommy Brent Thornton
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Tommy Brent Thornton

1956 - 2021

Tommy Brent Thornton passed away on December 24, 2021 and the world lost a smile. Tommy was facing an uphill fight from the very start and not once did he shy away from the fight nor did it hurt his positive outlook.

Born with Cerebral Palsy and deaf in rural Jerome County Idaho in 1956 was not an ideal beginning and his parents Lloyd and Mavis (Hagen) Thornton gave him the initial will to fight and come out smiling. Tom's legs were bent such that he was unable to walk so he used his hands to pull himself along and about. His older brother can attest to just how strong those arms and hands could grip when the sibling rivalries turned physical. To his last days, anyone who shook hands with him knows the power he possessed.

Tom went to Shriner's Children's hospital in Salt Lake City and surgeons used bones from his feet to replace missing leg bones enabling him to walk, at first with braces and canes and later full speed unassisted. His hearing was assisted with electronic aid and he attended the Idaho State School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding graduating in 1976 where he learned that being deaf meant he could ignore those things he didn't want to listen to and the hearing aids gave him the ability to choose. Far from seeing his physical challenges as a handicap, he simply ignored them.

Tom began looking for work and delighted other employees at the Twin Falls County Courthouse, Grizzly Bear Pizza, JB's Big Boy and finally as a parts runner for Bernie's Auto Repair with his grin and fun-loving personality. Fiercely independent, he moved into Syringa Estates in Hazelton over 30 years ago. To keep his mother from worrying he reminded her he had attended a life skills training course in Seattle when younger and was now an expert in folding sheets and could cook anything that came in a can. Friends came to Tom's house for the good time, to watch and talk sports but not for his cooking. His hobbies were bacon, beer and the Boise State Broncos.

Like his Grandfather Hans Hagen, Tom was a true Hazelton man and if there is anyone in town who didn't know him, it meant they were new or housebound and it was their loss. Tom never found the perfect woman and the family knows of no children, so he is predeceased by his father Lloyd and brother James and survived by his mother: Mavis Lisenbee, siblings: Danny Thornton, Lori Thompson and Lloyd (Jay) Thornton as well as a pile of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends who will miss his smile and exuberance.

Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Tom's life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate or donating to Shriner's Children's Hospital in Salt Lake. Instead of flowers, Tom would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name.

Thanks to modern communications most of us were able to keep in touch with him via texts and in that vein, it is how we can also say goodbye and how much we LUV U!

A memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday January 8, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
To Mavis, Danny, Laurie and Jay Jay. I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved Tommy. I don't ever remember him not having a wonderful attitude and a smile on his face. I think often of our trip to Salt Lake and Tommy being fascinated with the escalators. Take care and remember him fondly.
Bonnie (Talley) Gentry
Friend
January 12, 2022
I remember that contagious Smile. He was always happy. He is in God's hands now..I will miss his smile
Cheryl Zarr
Friend
January 8, 2022
I was shock when I found he passed away. He was fun be around miss his laugh and smile Had lot of good memories he was a friendly guy !! I love his deer jerky. it was so good last summer I almost plan to stop by to surprise him on my way to other town. Now I wish I did! Haven´t see him for years but I will always remember him and want to tell his family´s I´m sorry for his loss. Hugs hugs
Tammy manwaring
January 6, 2022
I´m going to miss Tommy Thornton. We had been so close friends for many years. He always tease me all time just like Garry. Had wonderful memories. Love u Tom!
Gail Carr
January 6, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
January 4, 2022
Oh Tommy we are going to miss you buddy! Im glad i got to spend time with you on a few hunting trips along with Bernie Schutte. My condolences to your family and rest in peace until we meet again. Keep smiling buddy.
Lanny R. Johnson
Friend
January 4, 2022
Was so shocked and saddened to hear Tommy had passed. He was so much fun to be around. Pat and I and Jay and Tom drove to Vegas together and had the time of our lives. He will be missed so much. He always was laughing and joking. He was loved by everyone.
Leslie Dirickson
Family
January 2, 2022
This is really hard. Tommy has been a part of the family for a very long time. My heart goes out to Tommy's family. Tommy sure going to miss you my freind
Lisa Radabaugh
Friend
December 30, 2021
We both were shocked to heard about Tommy.. oh man.. Pam had a good memories about him and always good times, funs and friendship.. we both went to the school with him at Gooding deaf school all the years.. he always smile, laughs, jokes, sense of humors and easy go with friends.. we will miss you lots,Tommy.. fly away and free,Tommy.. our condolences to Tommy´s family and all.. Loves and prayers, Jay and Pam Van Leuven..
Jay and Pam Van Leuven
School
December 29, 2021
So sorry ton hear of Tommy passing away. He was such a loving cousin. You will be greatly missed. So many memories we shared. RIP Tommy. We Love You!
DEBBIE CIRINICONI
Family
December 29, 2021
I was shocked to get my friend´s message recently about Tommmy. I know him when we attend the school ISDB years ago. I last saw him for 100 years anniversary at ISDB in summer 2006. He was so fun and sweet guy to talk with me and friends. I miss him! R.I.P. Tommy!
Nadene Neal
School
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results