Troy Alan Read

August 21, 1959 – June 1, 2021

With his sweetheart's hand in his, Troy Alan Read slipped from this life on June 1, 2021. Troy was 61 years old. He fought a long and difficult battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis but now is breathing easy and at peace.

He is survived by his wife Carol K. Read, his daughter Mickey (David) Stinson, step-mom Ramona Read, mother Shirley (Earl) Read. His brothers Tracy (Chris) and Tim (Laura). His sisters Sherry (Ron), and April (Keefe). As well as many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved father Dale, his oldest brother Kelly Wayne, his dear sister Daylene.

Troy was born in Twin Falls Idaho, he grew up in Castleford, Buhl, and the Twin Falls area. He loved to be outside and working on projects. He was a truck driver by profession which took him all over the United States. He was most happy at home in his shop, tinkering with whatever car needed fixing. He was a devoted husband and father, kind and loving to friends, and giving of his time and energy to help others.

He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 765 West Humboldt Street, The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Battle Mountain, Nevada. Please come and celebrate his life with us. Lunch will be provided by the Relief Society.