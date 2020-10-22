Tyler Jeremiah Palmer

December 28, 1994 ~ October 18, 2020

Tyler Jeremiah Palmer unexpectedly passed away on October 18, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho, at the age of 25. He was born in Boise, Idaho on December 28, 1994.

Tyler was raised in Oakley and Jerome, Idaho. He graduated from Jerome High School, class of 2013. Tyler will forever be remembered for his loud, infectious laugh, his smile, and his warm, aggressive hugs. Anybody who knew Tyler knew he had a love for music, sports, especially basketball, video games, and uplifting others.

Tyler will be remembered by his parents, Jeremy and Amber Palmer; his siblings, Ashley, Emily, Jayden, and Austin Palmer; his grandparents, Larry and Renae Palmer, Richard Purcell, and Don and Ramona Spencer; his significant other, Lexi Terry; along with an abundance of aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family, and his loving friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dee Purcell; and his uncle, Zachary Palmer.

A viewing will be held from 6pm until 8pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A memorial service will be held at 11am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. A graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3pm until 6pm at Milner's Gate, 205 Shoshone St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tyler's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuay.com