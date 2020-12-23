Menu
Tyrell Robert Johnson
2013 - 2020
BORN
2013
DIED
2020

Tyrell Robert Johnson

November 29, 2013 ~ December 12,2020

ONCE UPON A TIME, Tyrell Robert Johnson, was born to Kallie and Adam Johnson on November 29, 2013 in Twin Falls, Idaho!

He had two sisters, Lyla Lea and Kassadee Kay. At 18 months he was diagnosed with SMA – Spinal Muscular Atrophy. At that time, the doctors stated most children with this diagnosis do not live past 2 years old…the family gathered, fasted and prayed. Within months, Tyrell was included in a study for a new drug to help stop the atrophy by Primary Children's Medical Center. He spent the next 5 years traveling to Salt Lake City for treatments.

Tyrell was a pro at video games and was particularly fluent with The Switch. He loved spending time with his family camping, boating and following his sisters to ballgames. His attitude toward life was incredibly positive and he never gave up. He played with the kids in his wheelchair and depended on his family for every need and they all were honored to assist.

Ty was homeschooled in the process of learning to read. His passion was for Power Rangers, especially the Red Power Ranger. His goal when he grew up was to be a chef and a YouTuber. He was always making potions and he was in the process of making videos on his treasured Kindle.

In March 2020, his family purchased a home in Jerome. He was excited to have a new home and spent time designing his comfy place. Ty suddenly left us there on December 12, 2020. He is now running and jumping in Heaven.

He is survived by his parents, 2 sisters, Grandparents Robert and Stephanie Johnson, Roby and Ginger Hanchey, Uncles and Aunts, Kolayna Wolters, Travis Hanchey, Brent Hanchey, Robbie and LaToya Hanchey, Ben and Leslie Hanchey. Cousins Zander, Paityn, Keighan, Rhapsody and Ezekiel. Great Grand Parents Ron and Elaine Foukal, Sharon Thorpe, Johnny and Twila Hanchey. As well as multitude of Great Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Viewing will be held on Monday December 28, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Believer's Church in Jerome. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

The family is forever thankful for the many caregivers that shared in Ty's life: Primary Therapy, Shriner's and Primary Children's Hospitals. Ty is now leaving much needed information to help other children in the future. We will all live HAPPILY EVER AFTER.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel
ID
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Believer's Church
Jerome, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you Kallie for taking such wonderful care of Ty. I´ve never seen a more devoted Mommy
Rhonda Hanchey-Boisvert
December 29, 2020
He was such a great little boy that had the cutest little smile. Nothing got him down. He will be forever missed.
Ashley
December 28, 2020
I am so sad for all of your loss. Such an inspiration to all of us. His smile is contagious! Kallie you were such a wonderful mom to him. God gave him to you because he knew you would take such special care of Ty and you did. We love you all so much! He is with God now such a lucky little boy. Gods got this..... he always does! Loves & hugs......
Steve & Ramona Farnsworth
December 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss Rob. Sounds as if your grandson beat the odds in life and was a joy to his family. How wonderful it is to know that life goes on after we die, and especially that families can be together throughout eternity. May God bless and comfort you at this time. May you feel His nearness as never before.
Jed McKinlay
December 24, 2020
Dear Sweet Family; If I could do or say 1 thing to help ease your pain I would do it without hesitation. Ty was a precious little boy with a precious heart. I´m so sad for each of you but I know he is ok! My deepest sympathy to you all. Love you
Aunt Rhonda Boisvert
December 23, 2020
We are so so sorry for the loss of your precious Ty, he is now in the Lord's hands and among other family members who are loving him.
Denise Johnson
December 23, 2020
