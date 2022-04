I cannot express how sorry i am that Tyson has passed. I remember the fun we had working at Family Fare when we were all alot younger, and although i didnt see him for many years until a year and a half ago, at a family gathering, him and his whole family have always held a special place in my heart. He grew up to be an awesome man and he will be missed greatly. Prayers for his family......Linda Ransom

Linda Ransom Friend January 12, 2022