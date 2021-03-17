Utahna (Campbell) Smith

March 14, 1932 - March 14, 2021

Utahna (Campbell) Smith died in the early hours of March 14, 2021 at the age of 89, Happiest Birthday Reunion ever.

Utahna was born March 14, 1932 in Trenton, Utah. She was the youngest of seven children born to John Matthew Campbell and Florence (Flossie) Bardella (Dees) Campbell. Utahna was raised and educated in Jerome, Idaho.

Utahna met Don Junior Smith on a blind date in July of 1948. Don's brother, Ron Hoskin was wanting to take Arlene Hepworth, Utahna's niece on a date, but did not have a car. Don had a car, and the rest was history. Utahna married her sweetheart Don Smith on March 22, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for time and all eternity. She said many times, "It was the most wonderful day, not only because I was married to my sweetheart, but I was also sealed to my family."

Don and Utahna began married life on a farm in Jerome, Idaho working for Ira Foster. While living in Jerome, Utahna gave birth to their first daughter Donna Utahna, who died at birth, May 2, 1950. The following year May 18, 1951 their second daughter, Dorthy Kay was born. Soon they moved to the Filer area and worked for Francis Decker. On July 5, 1952, their third daughter was born, Sharon Renee. In 1954 Don rented a farm from Bob Brackett, southwest of Twin Falls. At the time Don was also working at Amalgamated Sugar Factory to make ends meet. Don would make a list of things that needed to be done each day on the farm for Utahna. Utahna would put one baby on each side of her and get the tractor work done. When she had finished the outlined work, she would start milking the cows. Utahna would put both girls in grain barrels to keep them safe. When Don would get home, he would finish the milking. Utahna would take the girls to the house and make supper. After supper Don would go back out and work until the sun went down. With blessings from Heavenly Father, they made it work.

Don rented a large farm closer to his mother's farm so they could help her out. On January 16, 1956, their fourth daughter Debra Jean was born. Don bought his mother's farm in 1959 where they resided. Don, Utahna and Utahna's father built their home in 1959. Their family was made complete on September 19, 1966 when Don Gary Smith, their baby boy, was born. Utahna felt all her prayers for a perfect family had been answered.

Utahna was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different callings. She had a strong testimony and love for her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. Utahna loved everyone she knew and was always so grateful for all her blessings. Her family was her whole world. She is the greatest mom, grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Junior; daughter, Dona Utahna; siblings, Willa, Jean, Joy, Dee, and Jay; one grandson, Joseph Glen Henry; one great-great grandson, Paxton Walls. She is survived by her children, Dorthy Kay Henry (Don), Sharon Renee Myers (Rick), Debra Jean Loughmiller (Andrew), Don Gary Smith (Cheryl); 14 grandchildren; 65 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2698 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting Utahna's obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.