Vada May (Kinney) Stephens Juker

November 19, 1928 - September 24, 2021

Vada May (Kinney) Stephens Juker, 92, a resident of the Life Care Center Treasure Valley of Boise, Idaho and formerly of Gooding passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 24, 2021, surrounded by her children.

Vada was born November 19, 1928, on the Camas Prairie. The firstborn of four children to Forest and May Kinney. When Vada was around 13, the family moved to Gooding where she finished her education and graduated from Gooding High School in 1947.

On November 3, 1948, Vada married Wilfred Stephens. Three children were born from their union: Cheryl, Larry, and Tamara. After their divorce, she married Jim Juker on January 28, 1960, and had another child, Jamie.

It was often said the Vada worked as hard as any hired hand growing up, something she was quite proud of. Besides farming, she made many lifelong friends working at the PCA, Cooks Foodtown, and the Western Auto. Many were met with a warm welcoming Vada smile. After retiring, she spent years raising baby calves. Her grandchildren have fond memories of getting to help bottle feed the babies, and spending time with Grandma (Gramma) on the farm.

Vada enjoyed crocheting, sewing, painting, square dancing, bowling, playing cards, and working in the greenhouse with her neighbor. We have many memories of her delicious food, homemade costumes, crocheted toys and baby blankets, games of Kings Corner and Pinochle, playing storeestaurant with the grandchildren. She was the best pen pal a grandkid could have. Vada loved Christmas and couldn't wait to spoil her children and grandchildren. Boy did she LOVE those babies, later in life she had quite the collection of ceramic baby dolls.

Throughout her life, Vada always found a person in need, someone she could help. Although the names changed through the years her support continued. One of her favorites was volunteering at the Senior Center in Gooding.

Special Thanks to the wonderful care and friendships through Hospice Visions and Life Care Center Treasure Valley.

Vada is survived by: her children - Larry Stephens of Gooding, Tami (David) Cheslik of Twin Falls, and Jamie Juker of Boise; nine grandchildren - Sheila Bull, Jen Searle, Melanie Morrill, Amanda Bench, Melissa Jarvis, Anna Stephens, Eric Cheslik, Grant Stephens, Emma Cheslik; 20 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim Juker; sister Meryl Kornher; brothers Victor Kinney and Roger Kinney; and a daughter Cheryl Cleverley.

A celebration of life for Vada will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will follow at War Memorial Hall/American Legion.

