Velma Alice Goodman Egbert

January 22, 1934 ~ November 17, 2020

Velma Alice Goodman Egbert, 86, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020 following an extended illness.

She was born January 22, 1934, daughter to George and Celia Goodman. Velma was the youngest of nine siblings.

On January 30, 1953 she married Douglas Burton Egbert in Twin Falls, Idaho. Their family was sealed for time and all eternity 11 years later in the Idaho Falls Temple. Douglas passed away in February of 2006.

Velma was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She dedicated a great deal of time and talents towards her family genealogy research. She was also a very talented seamstress, quilter and painter, and found great joy in sharing her gifts with others.

Survivors include six children, Charla (Jay) Thurber, Gooding, Idaho; John (Sally) Egbert, Sandy, Utah; Paul (Connie) Egbert, Rexburg, Idaho; Sandra (Steve) Davis, Meridian, Idaho; Wayne (Mary) Egbert, Plains, Montana; Clark (Lana) Egbert, Twin Falls, Idaho; stepson, Loyal Egbert, Burley, Idaho; a sister, Dorothy Shane, Provo, Utah; a brother, Lee Goodman, Twin Falls, Idaho; plus 20 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers and three sisters.

A private family service will be held.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Velma's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.