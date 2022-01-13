Velma Jean Christensen Mabey

April 8, 1934 - January 10, 2022

Velma Jean Christensen Mabey, 87 years old, a woman with unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father and deep devotion to her family and friends stepped into the embrace of her departed loved ones on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Velma was born April 8, 1934, in Blair, Nebraska, to Percy and Lillian J. Wilkins Christensen. She grew up in a loving home with an older brother Percy, and a younger brother Niel. Velma lived 5 ½ years in Tekamah, Nebraska when they moved to the Basin, 5 miles east of Oakley, Idaho. She attended schools at Basin Elementary, Oakley Elementary, and graduated from Oakley High School as Valedictorian.

Velma Jean married Derald Fewkes Mabey on April 12, 1952, at her parents' home in the Basin. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1963 and their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 24, 1964. They lived happily together for 44 years in the Burley and Oakley area.

Velma Jean was an active and faithful member of the church having served in the Sunday School, Young Women's, and ward and Stake Camp Director for many years. For 25 years, she was a certified official for Idaho high school girls volleyball and fastpitch softball. Velma Jean was an official for the City of Burley for the ladies and co-ed volleyball and the youth softball programs each summer. She also loved to quilt and her life was always full of excitement.

In 1975 she was faced with cancer but won the battle even though she lost her left arm and shoulder. Her fighting spirit never let her down and she continued to enjoy life to the fullest despite her handicap.

Velma Jean is survived by her son Duane Mabey and his wife Kathryn of Highland, Utah; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; two brothers Percy (Joan) and Niel (Janet). She is preceded in death by her husband, Derald Fewkes Mabey, two sons Samuel Derald Mabey and Milford Rex Mabey, and her parents Percy and Lillian Christensen.

The Mabey family sincerely thanks the staff at Highland Glen Assisted Living (Highland, UT) who gave Velma Jean compassionate care during her final months.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral services will be held at the Burley Idaho Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave on Tuesday, January 18th at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 AM before the services and on Monday, January 17th at the Burley Idaho Stake Center from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Per CDC guidelines we kindly ask that masks be worn if possible, for the viewing and funeral.