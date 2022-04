Venna King Riley

RICHFIELD ~ Venna King Riley, 93, of Richfield passed away December 19, 2020. A brief graveside service, for Venna and husband, Ralph Riley, Jr., will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna or Ralph's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.