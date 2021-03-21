Menu
Vera L. Ryals
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID

Vera L. Ryals

February 19, 1922 - March 12, 2021

Vera L. Ryals passed away of natural causes on March 12, 2021 at the age of 99 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls, ID.

Vera was born in Emmett, Idaho on February 19, 1922, to wonderful caring parents, Charles and Doris Johnson McAnulty.

She attended grade school and junior high in Nampa and high school at Boise High School, graduating in 1939.

In 1941 she was employed by the Idaho Dept. of Health as a clerk in the Bureau of Vital Statistics and Nursing Division of the Dept. of Health. In 1958 Vera began working for the South Central Dist. Health Dept. in Twin Falls, Idaho. She retired in 1985, as the Admin. Assistant having given 32 years of service to the State of Idaho.

On May 10, 1942 Vera married her high school sweetheart, Elden Ryals. Over the next 45 years they lived in Boise, Meridian, Fairfield, and Filer, and raised a family of a daughter and three sons. After retirement in 1987 they moved to Weiser, Idaho to be nearer to their children. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in May, 2011.

Her two main interests during her lifetime were her family and her Lord, having become a Christian at the age of 12. She was a member of the Presbyterian churches in Nampa and Boise, Fairfield Community Church, Filer Missionary Church, and Weiser Christian Church. She taught Sunday School and youth groups for many years and was the Sunday School Supt., President and Secretary of the Christian Women's Fellowship, and church librarian. She was a member of the Golden Boot Scooters line dancing group for over 10 years. Other interests included her many, many friends, traveling, volunteer work, gardening, sewing, handiwork, and writing letters.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She is survived by her four children, 10 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 21 great-great grandchildren.

There will be a short Graveside Service held at Cloverdale Memorial Park in Boise, Idaho on March 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Flowers or condolences can be sent to Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd., Boise, ID 83713, or leave a message on her tribute page at https://www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com/tributes/Vera-Ryals


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest easy with your Lord Vera. You are loved by many and will be missed.
Raeline Warren
March 22, 2021
