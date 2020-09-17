Verl Merrill Green

June 9, 1926 ~ September 13, 2020

Our beloved husband, brother, father and patriarch to a substantial family, Verl Merrill Green peacefully finished his mortal journey on September 13, 2020, surrounded by family members. He was born June 9, 1926 to George Davis Green and Clarinda Maud Merrill in Paul, Idaho. He was a middle child, with two older brothers, Derald and Merrill, a younger brother, Averil, and sister, Lucy. He grew up on the family farm in Paul and graduated from Paul High School in 1944. He served in the Navy during World War II, spending most of his two years in the Admiralty Islands, 300 miles east of Papua, New Guinea.

Upon his return from the war he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Western States mission, primarily in Colorado. He received his degree from BYU in Agricultural Economics in 1952 and he started working for the Farm Home Administration in Rexburg, Idaho. It was there that he met Marjorie McFarland on a blind date. Their relationship blossomed and they married June 10, 1953, in the Idaho Falls temple. Following his brief time with the Farm Home Administration, he bought a farm from his father and began farming. Early on, he realized that an 80-acre farm would not provide an adequate living, so he decided to also become a teacher. The young family of 4 moved to Pocatello where he took enough education classes to get a provisional teaching certificate. He returned to Emerson and got a job at Burley Junior High, where he taught 7th grade English for the next 28 years. In 1963, the family moved to the home in Burley where he lived the rest of his life. He bought additional farmland and farmed every summer while teaching school the rest of the year. His children have fond memories of working on the farm together--developing a work ethic that has served each of them well throughout their lives. He also started buying rental houses in the early 70's.

He served in many church callings throughout his long and faithful life, including 9 years as a bishopric member, gospel doctrine teacher, high priest group leader, and stake missionary. He was a gentle but firm father, a good husband, and a devoted son to his widowed mother until her death at age 106 in 2004. He focused on doing temple work during his retirement years.

Verl enjoyed traveling, classical music, and most of all, hiking in the mountains-especially the Sawtooths. Even well into his 70's he did very vigorous and challenging hikes, including climbing Ben Lomond peak in Ogden at age 74 with his son and daughter, Daniel and Sharon. Then the next year, at age 75, with some help from grandson, Josh Engstrom, he climbed Mt. Borah, Idaho's tallest peak.

His family and friends will remember him as a hard working man of calm demeanor, impeccable integrity, unshakeable faith, devoted to God, country and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Merrill, Averil and Derald. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, who cared for him to the end, and children Sharon (Ed) Fila, Bountiful, Utah, Jo (Kevin) Engstrom, St. George, Utah, Marvin Green, Phoenix, AZ, Daniel (Eleanor)Green, Farr West, Utah, and Nancy (Robert) Anderson, Burley. His posterity also includes twenty-four grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

The family wishes to express their profound thanks to our sister Nancy and her husband, Robert, who moved their family to Burley three years ago to assist Verl and Marge. They made it possible for them to remain in their home so that Verl could stay at home where he wanted to be to the end. Also, a huge thanks to Intermountain Health Hospice workers whose cheerful and professional service made this whole process so much easier to experience.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Burley 7th Ward Chapel 2200 Oakley Ave. Burley, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in Gem Memorial Garden under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home. For more information go to morrisonpayne.com.