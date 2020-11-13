Menu
Verna Mae Nelson Darrington passed peacefully from this life on November 5, 2020 at the age of 89, from cause's incident to her age, in Tooele, UT. She was born July 26, 1931 in Dietrich, Idaho to Bertran Lavell Nelson and Iva Hansen. She joined an older sister and brother, Norma and Wayne, as the third child in the family. Later, three more sisters joined the family- Laura, Veda and Rena.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings- Norma, Wayne, Laura, and Rena, and her beloved husband, Neil in 2017.

Verna is survived by her children- Allan (Trudy), West Valley City, UT, Vicki, Colorado City, AZ, Mary Anne (James Warren), Mount Pleasant, UT, Bonnie (Gary Allred), Santa Clara, UT, Fred, Burley, ID, Russ (Tracie), West Valley City, UT and Jodi (Devon), Tooele, UT, twenty-six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, her sister in law- Veda Nelson Las Vegas, NV, her sister and brother in law- Veda and Hyrum Auger (Tremonton, UT), and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in her honor on Saturday, November 21st 1:00 p.m. at the Elba Cemetery in Elba, Idaho. For sending condolences and addional information please visit: www.peelfuneralhome.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Elba Cemetery
, Elba, Idaho
Funeral services provided by:
Peel Funeral Home
