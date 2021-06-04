Vernal Jay Sheen

May 18, 1931 - June 2, 2021

Vernal Jay Sheen, 90 of Buhl, passed away June 2, 2021, peacefully in his sleep after complications suffered from a stroke on April 12, 2021.

Vernal was born May 18, 1931, to Robert Vernal Sheen and Clara Drucilla Hymas Sheen in Rupert, Idaho. He was the fourth of five children.

Vernal married Roberta Lawrence on April 15, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple and lived in Las Vegas where he served in the Air Force for four years. Afterward, moving to Rupert, Idaho where he farmed with his dad for a few years and drew a homestead one mile west of Minidoka where he took it out of the sagebrush and farmed it for seven years before selling it and purchasing Nat Soo Pah - where the family loved it! From there they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, and owned Evergreen Gables motel. Then onto Dietrich, Idaho where they raised chinchillas and worked for Case Tractor. Later moving back to Idaho Falls where he managed Panorama Hills. After that Vernal and Roberta moved to Ontario, Oregon where he custom hayed for JR Simplot. He then went to Snowville, Utah where he managed Ponderosa Farms, and then moved back to Twin Falls where they managed Skylane Mobile Home Park for 12 years before moving to Buhl, Idaho. They have lived in Buhl for 31 years during this time, they owned the Buhl Bargain Center and managed the Senator Mobile Home Park.

Vernal drove the school bus and the West End Senior Citizen bus. He loved to ride horses and belonged to the Magic Valley Team Sorting Association.

Vernal is survived by his wife of 68 years, Roberta Sheen; his children, Jay Sheen of Filer; Trudy Sheen of Buhl; Cindy Eckenberg of Filer; and Ray (Karlene) Sheen of Filer; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Clara Sheen; sisters, Arpha Noble, Cleo Gochnour, Leota (Watson) Crisp, and Joan (Nelson) Allen; and two sons, Kay Lynn and Terry Lee, also a granddaughter, Brandi Brown.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Autumn Breeze Assisted Living Center and Hospice Visions for the compassionate care they gave Vernal.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at MAR Cemetery, 450 North Meridian, Rupert, 83350.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Vernal's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.