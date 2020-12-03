Verne Farley

1927 ~ 2020

Verne was born on December 31, 1927 to Jesse J. & Grace L. (Daniels) Farley in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Verne attended Siloam Springs High School and graduated in 1945. He was drafted into the US Army in March of 1946. He attended basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, and was then stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. He was honorably discharged in February 1948.

During Vern's time in Germany, he met Jean Catherine Oliver. Him and Jean were married on August 25, 1948. To this union were born three children. Davide Verne, Diane Elaine, & Suzanne Yvonne.

Verne and Jean moved to Boise, Idaho where he began his thirty-seven years and five-month career with Idaho Power. He worked for seven years on the line crew, and then moved to the Twin Falls area where he worked in the service department.

Verne's first wife, Jean, suddenly passed away in October of 1968. This was a very hard time for him and his family.

He then met and married Marjorie L. (Polly) Brown. She later passed away in 1998.

In 2000, he met and married Beverly Gemar. They have enjoyed their time together camping, traveling, & spoiling their dogs.

He was a real outdoorsman where he enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, & riding motor bikes. One of his favorite times was when he was rafting the Salmon River in the Stanley Basin. He also thoroughly enjoyed his cruise to Alaska.

Verne is survived by his wife Beverly, his daughters Diane (Manni) of Jerome, ID and Suzanne of Montgomery Village, MD. He's also survived by four grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He's also survived by his two brothers, Bill (Cyd) of Owasso, OK & Bob (Ethelyn) of Westville, OK.

Verne is preceded in death by his parents, his son David, his sister Iris Dill, & his brothers Bob and Jack.

He attended the First Church of the Nazarene and prior to that, was a member of the First Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, Hospice Visions, or any charity of choice.

There will be a private, family only, memorial service held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, ID.