Vernon Ferril Jolley

NAMPA - Vernon Ferril Jolley, 81, of Nampa passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, November 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 6111 Birch Lane in Nampa. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 14, at the Carey Cemetery, in Carey, Idaho (off Main St. and Lake View Dr.). To express condolences to the family, as well as other information, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.