Menu
Search
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vernon Ferril Jolley

Vernon Ferril Jolley

NAMPA - Vernon Ferril Jolley, 81, of Nampa passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, November 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 6111 Birch Lane in Nampa. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 14, at the Carey Cemetery, in Carey, Idaho (off Main St. and Lake View Dr.). To express condolences to the family, as well as other information, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.