Vickey Fitzpatrick

April 7, 1947 - February 13, 2021

Vickey Fitzpatrick age 73 passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday February 13, 2021 surround by her loved ones. Vickey was born April 7, 1947 in Columbia County, Oregon. She was the first daughter to Lawrence and Hazel Miller.

In 1967 she met Joey Fitzpatrick whom she married later that year. With this union they welcomed three daughters Bonnita, Maritta, and Candace. They later divorced and Vickey met her lifelong partner Frank Rife Sr. With this union she gained two sons Frank Rife Jr and Jim Rife. Vickey loved bass fishing, camping and lots of family time.

Vickey is survived by her children Shauna (James) Taylor, Bonnita ( Alan"Hoss") Motley, Maritta (Don) Patterson, Candace Fitzpatrick, Frank (Stephanie) Rife and Jim (Stephanie) Rife. Vickey is also survived by her sibling's Rhonda Line, Bonnie Woodruff, April Livingston, Michael Miller, Larry (Tona) Miller. Vickey has 12 grandkids, 18 great grandkids; she is proceeded in death by her parents, one brother, two great granddaughters, and one great grandson and many aunts and uncles.

A service will be held on March 6th at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

The family would like to thank Hospice Visions and Dr. Cathy Canty.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral home.