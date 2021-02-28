Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vickey Fitzpatrick
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Vickey Fitzpatrick

April 7, 1947 - February 13, 2021

Vickey Fitzpatrick age 73 passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday February 13, 2021 surround by her loved ones. Vickey was born April 7, 1947 in Columbia County, Oregon. She was the first daughter to Lawrence and Hazel Miller.

In 1967 she met Joey Fitzpatrick whom she married later that year. With this union they welcomed three daughters Bonnita, Maritta, and Candace. They later divorced and Vickey met her lifelong partner Frank Rife Sr. With this union she gained two sons Frank Rife Jr and Jim Rife. Vickey loved bass fishing, camping and lots of family time.

Vickey is survived by her children Shauna (James) Taylor, Bonnita ( Alan"Hoss") Motley, Maritta (Don) Patterson, Candace Fitzpatrick, Frank (Stephanie) Rife and Jim (Stephanie) Rife. Vickey is also survived by her sibling's Rhonda Line, Bonnie Woodruff, April Livingston, Michael Miller, Larry (Tona) Miller. Vickey has 12 grandkids, 18 great grandkids; she is proceeded in death by her parents, one brother, two great granddaughters, and one great grandson and many aunts and uncles.

A service will be held on March 6th at 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

The family would like to thank Hospice Visions and Dr. Cathy Canty.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Moose Lodge
835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Deepest Sympathy, She was a Awesome Person. I knew her and Joey growing up. I later moved away. We later reconnected on Facebook.Prayers for her Family
Roberta Kepner Latschar
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results