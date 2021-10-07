Vickie Fay Braegger

April 10, 1972 - October 6, 2021

Vickie Fay Braegger graduated from this trial period of her life and advanced to the next on October 6, 2021, at age 49.

Vickie was born April 10, 1972, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the first child born to Victor Blair Braegger and Kathaleen Fay Hymas Braegger. She was followed by two sisters, Cindy Kay and Pennie Jo, and one brother, Tyrell Blair.

When Vickie was five years old her parents bought a couple acres west of Burley in the Starrhs Ferry area. This is where she grew up and went to school. Vickie loved school and learning from day one! She started at Catherine's Kindergarten and attended Dworshak Elementary. She graduated from Burley High School in the top ten of her class with a perfect attendance. She received an Associate degree from Ricks College in Rexburg (now BYU-Idaho), and her Bachelor's degree from Idaho State University in Pocatello. The saddest day of her life, to that point, was graduation day as her schooling had come to an end.

She very much wanted to serve a mission and was called to the Virginia Richmond Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They adopted the Lighthouse to be the theme of their mission, "To bring the world safely within the light of the gospel." She forever after loved lighthouses and collected them.

Vickie, being the oldest, was always helping to care for little kids. She had a God-given talent for it, all children loved her. She was a very popular baby sitter during her teenage years.

She never married nor had children of her own but has always been a super mother figure to the little ones and the youth around her. She played with her nieces just like she was their same age – whether it was twelve or four. She always had time for them and was very attentive to their chatter. They adored her and were always so excited to see Aunt Vickie.

Vickie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to attend the temple and was so excited at the prospect of a temple here in Burley. Vickie had a strong, unwavering testimony in Jesus Christ and served Him everyday of her life with all of her heart, might, mind, and strength. For several years she was the favorite Young Women leader in Star Ward. She was crushed when she was released and put in the Primary. It didn't take long until that also became her favorite calling. Vickie has served in Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society, never complaining.

In 2008, Vickie built a home in the Burley 7th Ward. She poured a lot of love into her new home. It was all hers, built just the way she wanted it. She said it had a kitchen only because it was required to have one. Oh, but the closet was every woman's dream. Vickie collected Winnie-the-Pooh everything and filled her home with him and also with lighthouses. At one time her little cousins counted over 120 lighthouses in her home.

In the seventh ward she was once again called to serve in the Young Women organization where she worked with the girls to get their Young Womanhood awards. She was currently serving as Primary president and had such beautiful plans for the teaching of those special little ones she loved so much.

She did everything she did with all of her soul. She worked very devotedly for a car dealership for several years. She moved from there to being an assistant in a financial advisor's office – a big move for her. Vickie did not like change in her life; however, she really blossomed there and learned she had a great love for the public.

She has always been happy with her life just the way it was. She felt her life was perfect and she was always happy and cheerful. When suddenly being diagnosed with cancer she was crushed and felt uncertain about her future, but was very determined not to let it change her attitude or her appearance. She did not want other people to know and feel badly for her. She was going to be fine! And now she is!

Vickie was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and by a couple of aunts. She was also preceded in death by her little sister, Pennie Jo, to an auto accident in 1999.

She is survived by her parents, Blair and Kathaleen Braegger of Burley; her sister, Cindy Kay Braegger of Murray, Utah; a brother, Tyrell Blair (Hailey) Braegger of Taylorsville, Utah; three nieces, Olivia Ann, Ruby Marie, and Emilia Pennie Braegger; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear, dear friends. She will be so missed by all of these loved ones.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.