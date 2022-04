Viola May Standlee

JEROME - Viola May Standlee, 87, of Jerome passed away October 1, 2021 surrounded by her family. The family will host an Open House Celebration of Life for Viola from 10 am until the last visitors arrive, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Viola's home, 608 E Avenue I, Jerome. Memories may be shared on Viola's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.