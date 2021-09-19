Menu
Violet M. Rice Christopherson
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Violet M. Rice Christopherson

1922 - 2021

Violet was born in 1922 in Gooding to William and Mandy Rice. She attended school in Bliss through the 11th grade, graduating from Gooding High School. She married Leander Christopherson in 1940.

After her husband passed away, she spent 21 years pastoring in Alaska. Returning to Twin Falls, she held weekly services in nursing homes for many years.

Violet passed away on September 1, 2021. She will be greatly missed by her family and a host of those who was influenced by her Godly life.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Jim) Powers, 10 grandchildren, more than 40 great and great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of her life will be held on October 1, at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 19, 2021.
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
Your mom was a great neighbor and a very godly lady who will be missed.
Jenifer Jackson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Sandra, So sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a very special lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Marilyn McIntyre Mallonee
Friend
September 5, 2021
