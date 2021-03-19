Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia V. Dillon Farnsworth
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Virginia V. Dillon Farnsworth

April 25, 1942 ~ March 17, 2021

Virginia V. Dillon Farnsworth, 78, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday March 17, 2021, at home. She was born April 25, 1942, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Simeon Charles "Dutch" Dillon and Edith Viola Blunt. Virginia was raised in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1960. On June 20, 1960, she married E. Keith Farnsworth in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They settled in Jerome in 1971, where they raised seven children.

Virginia's life was centered around raising her family and being a deluxe wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. She devoted many hours to gospel study and especially loved teaching seminary and Sunday school. She was blessed with a natural faith and love for the Lord and served two missions in her later years.

Virginia is survived by six children; Keith (Shelle) Farnsworth, Lisa Brown, Ron (Jana) Farnsworth, David (Cheryl) Farnsworth, Matt (Val) Farnsworth and Jared Farnsworth. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren with three more en route; one brother, Ron (Linda) Dillon; one sister, Carol Sparks; sister-in-law, Karel Keys; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith; her son, Michael; son-in-law, Brian Brown; and two infant siblings, Roger and Mary.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday March 20, 2021, in the Jerome LDS 7th Ward, 50 East 100 South, Jerome, with Bishop Randy Tolman officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome.

The Farnsworth family wishes to extend a very special "Thank You!" to Dr. James Irwin and Nurse Lori Buttars for years of loving and exceptional care, and Grace, Kassandra, Derrek and Lorrie from Idaho Home Health and Hospice for their kind care in Virginia's final days. And, Virginia's sons especially want to Thank our sister, Lisa, for the loving and not always easy position of looking after our Mom for the past several years and caring for her and keeping her comfortable and safe.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Virginia's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jerome LDS 7th Ward
50 East 100 South, Jerome, ID
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jerome LDS 7th Ward
50 East 100 South, Jerome, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
To David and all your family, our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Vern Lattin
March 29, 2021
Rob and Susan Williams
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Sister Farnsworth's death. She was an amazing seminary teacher. I learned so much from her. One story that always sticks with me is that she taught several of the kids I graduated including Ron as Sunbeams. When she taught us in Seminary she always referred to those Sunbeams who were teenagers now as her little stripling warriors. I always wished that I was one. She was always so kind. She will be missed.
Kim Schlund Edelmayer
March 20, 2021
Angi and children
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results