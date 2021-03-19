Virginia V. Dillon Farnsworth

April 25, 1942 ~ March 17, 2021

Virginia V. Dillon Farnsworth, 78, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday March 17, 2021, at home. She was born April 25, 1942, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Simeon Charles "Dutch" Dillon and Edith Viola Blunt. Virginia was raised in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1960. On June 20, 1960, she married E. Keith Farnsworth in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They settled in Jerome in 1971, where they raised seven children.

Virginia's life was centered around raising her family and being a deluxe wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. She devoted many hours to gospel study and especially loved teaching seminary and Sunday school. She was blessed with a natural faith and love for the Lord and served two missions in her later years.

Virginia is survived by six children; Keith (Shelle) Farnsworth, Lisa Brown, Ron (Jana) Farnsworth, David (Cheryl) Farnsworth, Matt (Val) Farnsworth and Jared Farnsworth. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren with three more en route; one brother, Ron (Linda) Dillon; one sister, Carol Sparks; sister-in-law, Karel Keys; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith; her son, Michael; son-in-law, Brian Brown; and two infant siblings, Roger and Mary.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday March 20, 2021, in the Jerome LDS 7th Ward, 50 East 100 South, Jerome, with Bishop Randy Tolman officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome.

The Farnsworth family wishes to extend a very special "Thank You!" to Dr. James Irwin and Nurse Lori Buttars for years of loving and exceptional care, and Grace, Kassandra, Derrek and Lorrie from Idaho Home Health and Hospice for their kind care in Virginia's final days. And, Virginia's sons especially want to Thank our sister, Lisa, for the loving and not always easy position of looking after our Mom for the past several years and caring for her and keeping her comfortable and safe.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Virginia's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.