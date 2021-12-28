Virginia "Ginger" Ann Maxwell, 64, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
3 Entries
I know you are in the arms of your mother and father again.
RIP my dear cousin
Judy (Kendrick) Fisher
Judy Fisher
Family
December 30, 2021
I was sadden when I heard that she passed away. Dan, Jessica and Joseph remember the good times that you had with your wife and your mother. She will be missed by her family, brothers, cousins, and friends. She was a sweet cousin to know.
Arthur Campbell
Family
December 29, 2021
We are so very sorry. Our prayers are with all of you.
Love Debbie and Kenny