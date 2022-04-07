Menu
W.L. Thieman

W.L. (Vern) Thieman

1929 - 2022

W.L. (Vern) Thieman, 93, passed away on April 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family.

Vern was in the tire service and auto parts business in the Magic Valley area and made many lifelong friends along the way.

Vern is survived by his wife Betty, sister, Louise in Missouri, daughter Donna and husband, Steve, son Jere and wife, Diane, son Curt, and wife Laura, two bonus kids, Lonnie and Kevin, eight grandchildren, seven great grand-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on April 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home followed immediately by interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

A special thanks to Dr. Kevin Owens for his dedication and care and Bethany and Samantha at Visions Hospice.

To send condolences to the family and for streaming information, please go to www. rosenaufuneralhome.com


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
