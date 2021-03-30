Wade Thomas Benoy

June 8, 1971 - March 27, 2021

Wade Thomas Benoy, 49 of Supply, North Carolina, died Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Wade was born in Williston, North Dakota on June 8, 1971 and was son of the late Thomas Fairley Benoy, Jr. and Kathryn Hughes Benoy.

Wade was an avid fisherman, loved music and attending concerts, and camping. He enjoyed being with family and friends and was always known as being the life of the party.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Saundra Saldana.

He is survived by his son, Warren Benoy of Twin Falls, Idaho; a daughter, Taylor Compher and husband, Jeremiah Anderson of Twin Falls, Idaho; granddaughter, Lily Compher; brother, Justin Benoy and wife, Misty, of Holden Beach; sister, Tracey Gossett and husband, Clay, of Las Lunas, New Mexico; fiancée, Rebecca Lee Martin, and her son, Elijah Milliken, of Supply; along with three nieces and four nephews.

A family memorial service was held at his brother's home on Monday, March 29, 2021.

As Wade would always do, the family requests to pay it forward with an act of kindness to others.

