Wade Lee May

May 21, 1983 – September 27, 2020

Wade Lee May, 37, a resident of the North Plains community passed away on September 27, 2020 at the OHSU Hillsboro Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Wade was born on May 21, 1983 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the youngest of three children born to David Lee May and Brenda Lee (Berlin) May. He lived in Twin Falls until 1989 when his family moved to Federal Way, WA. Wade attended grade school in Federal Way, and in 1995 his family moved to Hillsboro, Oregon where he attended school and graduated Glencoe High School with the Class of 2002. Wade was an amazing athlete and played on the high school football team.

He started working in the family business, Bar M Steel, with his father and older brother, Travis. Wade quickly became a leader in the steel business and excelled in the steel-trade working his way up to project foreman. For the past seven years, Wade worked for R2M2. Wade had his hands on many projects in the Portland area and was well known as a hard-working man. He was a member of Local 29 Iron Workers Union.

Wade was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend who had a sentimental and kind heart. He was fun-loving, social, determined, witty, athletic, handsome, and had a smile that lit up a room. Wade dearly loved his family, but he also had special love for his friends and buddies. Wade was the best Uncle and would play with his nieces and nephews for hours on end. He was very athletic and played many sports growing up. Wade loved watching sports on TV, especially football, and his favorite team was the Seattle Seahawks. As a very young boy, Wade would memorize all of the baseball stats from the local newspaper in Seattle, and he would recite them on command. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tease his family with practical jokes. Wade enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends and his dog, Blue.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Kenneth Berlin, Geraldine Berlin and Jim and Janet May.

Wade is survived by his parents; David May and his wife, Connie Windsor-May both of Twin Falls, ID., his mother; Brenda May of Twin Falls, ID, two siblings and their spouses; Travis and Gabby May of Ariel, WA, Sommer and Jason Skrnich of Queen Creek, AZ, two step siblings; Jamee and her husband Ryan Muchow both of Twin Falls, ID, Courtnee Windsor of Twin Falls, ID, four nieces and nephews; Steele, Tristan, Ever and Taylor and a step niece and nephew; Sydnee and Benjamin. Wade is also survived by his special Uncles, Aunts and cousins; Dave and Linda Vance and family, Rocky Berlin, Gary May, Jerry and Sandy May and family, Kevin and Cindy Paulin and family, and Kevin and Kathleen May and family. He is also survived by his many friends, and his special companion, his dog, Blue.

Celebration of Life

Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Horning's Hideout

21277 NW Brunswick Canyon Rd.

North Plains, OR 97133

Celebration of Life

Saturday, October 10th, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Rosenau Funeral Home

2826 Addison Ave E

Twin Falls, ID 83301