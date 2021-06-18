Wade L. Wilson

May 24, 1948 - June 17, 2021

Wade L. Wilson passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at his home in Burley, Idaho after an extended illness.

Wade was born May 24, 1948, in Roosevelt, Utah, to Ira and Esther Jarman Wilson. He was the fourth of seven children. When he was two years old, his family moved to Lava Hot Springs, Idaho where his father farmed, had a dairy herd, and managed a service station. When Wade was 12 years old, his family moved to Burley, Idaho, where Wade graduated from

Burley High School in 1966. He attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, financing his education by hauling hay in the Burley area and working in building construction in Provo. He graduated from BYU in 1974. He served a mission in the Eastern States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints, serving in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from 1968 through 1970.

Wade married Sandra Kay Vigh of Burley, Idaho March 2, 1973, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were blessed with six children.

After graduation, Wade coached and taught school in Pima, Arizona, and then at Madison Junior High School, Rigby High School in Rigby, Idaho, and Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho. He was a wonderful mentor to youth and enjoyed working with them in sports, scouting, and church programs. In 1986, Wade began work in building construction and moved his family to Flanders, New Jersey, and then to Palmdale, California. They also lived in Sacramento and California City. Upon retiring, he and Sandi returned to Burley.

Wade had a great sense of humor and was very generous and kind. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities. Wade and Sandi served as missionaries in the Philippines Cebu Mission where he was a counselor to the mission president.

Survivors include his six children, Elias (Brenna) of Palmdale, California, Seth (Keri) of Sandy, Utah, MacKay (Annie) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Josie McDade (Daniel) of Burley, Idaho, Quentin (Christa) of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, and Vince (Rachel) of South Jordan, Utah; 25 grandchildren; one sister, Sharon Beeson of Mesa, Arizona; and five brothers, Dennis (Patricia) of Calimesa, California, Wes (Carol) of Orem, Utah, Merlin (Ramona) of South Jordan, Utah, Blair (Keri) of Burley, Idaho, and Spencer (Janine) of Saugus, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Nathaniel.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Avenue, in Burley. Bishop Greg Hepworth will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral.

A live webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a local sports team or youth program.