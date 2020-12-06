Wallace Kent Bird

July 27, 1956 - November 30, 2020

Wallace Kent Bird, age 64, passed away Monday, November. 30, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise.

Wally, affectionately known as Wood-Chuck or Chuck, was born on July 27, 1956, in Inglewood, California, the son of Kent Max Bird and Lorraine J. Genzmer. The family later moved to Heyburn, Idaho, where Wally grew up and lived on a rural farm along with his five siblings. Wally graduated from Burley High School where he wrestled and was a member of the high school rodeo team as a bull rider. After graduation he was accepted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1976, a position for which he felt honored and was very proud to serve in. After his discharge, Wally returned back to the Mini-Cassia area to be close to his family and many friends. He was the third child among six of us and was the perfect middle child, gentle and quiet. He enjoyed listening to music, watching sports, camping and loved to fish! We will miss him deeply!

Wally was preceded in death by his father, Kent Bird; mother, Lorraine Genzmer; and older sister, Jeanell Adamson. He is survived by brothers, Monte (Miriam) Bird of Rupert, Kenny (Susie) Bird of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Clinton (Brooke) Genzmer of Jerome, and Bruce (Kirsten) Bird of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and sister, Gayle (Fred) DePell; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

At the time of his death Wally was a resident of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, where the family will be forever thankful and grateful for the kind care, compassion and dignity they showed towards him while in their care.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Rupert Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League (IVAL), 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702 Attn: JoAnn Daron.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.