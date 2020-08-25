Walter Ray Petersen

April 17, 1934 ~ August 21, 2020

Walter Ray Petersen, 86, formerly of Burley, Idaho, currently residing in Saratoga Springs, Utah, died August 21, 2020, due to causes incident to age. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born April 17, 1934, in Wendell, Idaho, to Raymond O. Petersen and Jane Prescott Petersen. He had two older sisters, Bonnie and Phyllis, and a younger brother, Dale. His family lived briefly in Hailey and Pocatello and then returned to Wendell where he spent the summers doing farm work, learning carpentry, attended school and graduated from Wendell High School in 1952. He was an outstanding athlete, on the football field and basketball court, and captained both teams. He was a natural leader from a young age, serving as student body president, and receiving the Babe Ruth award for outstanding sportsmanship, the Beryl Passmore award for scholastic and athletic achievement, and the American Legion award for outstanding senior boy.

He went on to play basketball for both the University of Idaho and Boise Jr. College, graduating from BJC as valedictorian. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Uruguay-Paraguay Mission. He was able to use his Spanish fluency throughout his life to communicate with patients and in other capacities.

He began dating Eileen Albertson in the summer of 1960 when they had both returned home to Wendell during their summer break. They were pinned before he left for medical school, and got engaged at Christmas. They were married on June 14, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple. Their family grew to seven children, 39 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Following his mission, he returned to the University of Idaho to complete his bachelor's degree. He changed from engineering to pre-medical studies, and graduated in 1959. He attended Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, Missouri, earning his M.D. degree in June 1963. He then interned at Minneapolis General Hospital in Minnesota for one year and then served two years in the public health service at the Indian Hospital in Talihina, Oklahoma. In 1966, they returned to their Southern Idaho roots to begin his medical practice as a family physician in Burley. Through his 39 years of medical practice, it is estimated that he delivered 4000 babies. He healed many hearts, heads, hands, and everything in-between.

In Burley, he was involved in many aspects of the community. He was a true Burley Bobcat fan. He loved supporting not only his own children in sports, but also served as the Burley High School team physician for 27 years. He was a fixture on the football sidelines in his green Bobcat letterman's jacket. Most evenings during sports seasons were spent at games. He treated hundreds of athletes during these years.

He was involved in many civic and professional organizations, often serving in leadership positions. He served on the Burley City Council from 1977-1983. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, a delegate for the Idaho Medical Association, the Chief of Staff at Cassia Memorial Hospital, and the president of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians. He was named the Burley Chamber of Commerce Businessman of the Year in 1991, Idaho Family Physician of the Year in 1994, and the 2000 Magic Valley President's award in recognition of his many years of service to the youth and community.

He enjoyed many hobbies and activities, always involving his family. He loved snow skiing at Pomerelle and Sun Valley, spending summer days water skiing on the Snake River, flying his Cessna airplane all over the country, and playing basketball regularly into his 70s.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was valiant in his testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ. He served in many capacities throughout his life, including as a bishop (Burley 7th Ward), stake president (Burley Idaho West Stake), mission president (Mexico Mérida Mission), temple president (El Salvador Temple), and as a stake patriarch. He spent additional years in missionary service with his beloved companion at his side, serving as the area medical advisors in Central America area and the South America south area.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eileen Marie Albertson Petersen, currently residing in Saratoga Springs, Utah; his children, Mary Jane Fisher (Shawn) of Rexburg, Gary Petersen (looking) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Steven Petersen (Natalie) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, David Petersen (Julie) of Draper, Utah, Julie Peterson (John) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Brian Petersen (Jennifer) of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Jennifer Brewer (Jerry) of Rochester, Minnesota; 39 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Dale Petersen (Connie); and a sister-in-law, Janice Robertson.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with President Matthew Cook officiating. Burial will be in Wendell Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

He loved his Idaho home dearly. His last spoken word was, "Burley."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of a face mask and social distancing is recommended.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.