Wanda (Lee) Leora Nelson

TWIN FALLS - Wanda (Lee) Leora Nelson, age 91 of Twin Falls, passed away on October 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Lee's Life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho with a reception to follow services in Parke's Community Room. Lee loved sports, especially baseball. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local sport of your choice.