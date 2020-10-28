Wanola S. Thomson Hemsley

October 19, 1931 – October 24, 2020

Wanola S. Thomson Hemsley, 89, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020.

Nola was born on October 19, 1931, in Independence, Idaho, to Elizabeth Stone and Earl Thomson. She was raised in Rexburg, Idaho, where she met her husband, Richard Hemsley, while working as a waitress at Bill's Drive-in. They were married on September 23, 1949, at Mack's Inn, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married 71 years and raised five wonderful children.

They eventually moved to Rupert, Idaho, where Dick opened his own mechanic shop. Nola was a homemaker while also working side by side with Dick at the shop. She loved spending time with her family, you could usually find them camping and fishing. She loved to crochet, paint, and made quilts for her grandkids when they turned 8 and temple quilts when they were later married. If you were lucky enough to be loved by Nola, you were the recipient of a crocheted name.

She served in various capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also served a mission with her husband to Adam-ondi-Ahman, Missouri, from 1985-1987. In her later years, she and her husband spent countless hours doing family history research for the church.

She is survived by her children: Sam (Garth) Williams, Burley; Richard (Julieann) Hemsley, Burley; Vickie (Jim) Turney, Burley; and Nola (Reed) Swenson, Spanish Fork, UT; 14 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Hemsley; son, Jim Hemsley; her parents; her brother, Roger Thomson; her sister, Rita Dixon Harris; and her great-great grandson, Cole Swenson.

The family would like to thank Horizon Home Health and Hospice for their loving care, especially Stacy and Kristi. Also, a special thanks to Elida Martinez for her care and friendship to mom over the past few years.

Private family services will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.