Wendy Powell

November 22, 1975 ~ September 4, 2020

On September 4th, 2020 Wendy Powell passed away peacefully in her home with her Mother and children by her side. Wendy was born in Twin Falls Idaho on November 22, 1975 to Linda and Roger Powell. She was the last of three children, an older brother Wes and an older sister, Brandi.

Some of Wendy's greatest passions were her love of music, books and her children. She had an amazing love of learning and always had a story to tell. She was headstrong, however she was always willing to listen to your side of the story. She struggled through her paralysis but she loved all of her doctors and nurses and the care she received.

Wendy is survived by her Mother, Linda Powell, Father, Roger Powell, her children Rob Gyurdzhiyants and Clancy Patterson, her siblings Wes (Julie) Powell, Brandi Nielsen, and Tyler (Colby) Powell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
