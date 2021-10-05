Wilda Swanty Hay Hollinger

June 16, 1923 - October 1, 2021

Wilda Swanty Hay Hollinger, 98, of Burley, passed away peacefully in her home of 70 years, surrounded by her loved ones, Friday, October 1, 2021.

She was born to Grace and Bill Hay on June 16, 1923, in White River, South Dakota. Wilda was the second-to-the-youngest daughter of her six sisters. She attended school in White River and graduated in 1942.

On February 14, 1945, she married Lyle Ray Hollinger in Valentine, Nebraska. On February 9, 1946, they were blessed with their first son, Robert Lyle Hollinger. In October of 1948, the family moved to Burley, Idaho, where she had since resided. On March 23, 1949, they were blessed with another son, Dwight Ray Hollinger. She lost her son, Robert, in 1984, in a car accident.

In March of 1982, Lyle suffered a heart attack and spent the next six years in the Veterans home in Boise, and died in January of 1988. In May of 1984, she married Vitus Albercht, who later died.

In 1949, she went to work for the View Drive for three years. In 1952, she started a new job at Burley Livestock for seven years and worked one day a week. She spent the other three days of the week working for Bryant Packing Company. In 1960, she went to work at Ore-Ida Foods (McCain Foods) for 27 years. While working there she also started selling Avon and did that for 56 years. She met and made many friends doing that job.

Through the years she enjoyed working on her yard and loved planting her flowers. She loved to bake, cook, and can. However, all that changed when her health started declining due to dementia a few years ago.

She is survived by her son, Dwight (Ana) Hollinger of Heyburn; five grandchildren, Dixie Conway, Tamara Forrest, Stephanie Stelly, Brad Hollinger, and Stetson Hollinger; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and her special friend, Ray Praegitzer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lyle and Vitus; her son, Robert; and her six sisters.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their care for the last two weeks of her life. A special Thanks to Kelsie Conway and Ballie Harmon for also taking care of Wilda. She loved you both.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Avenue, in Burley, Idaho, with Reverend Alex Lissow officiating. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Thursday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.