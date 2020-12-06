William Claude Brander

November 16, 1954 ~ December 1, 2020

William Claude Brander, 66 of Twin Falls Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 1, 2020. William was born November 16, 1954 in Polson Montana to William and Ruth Brander. Upon graduating high school in Carlsbad New Mexico he joined the United States Marine Corps. William was married on May 16th, 1987 in Twin Falls Idaho to Nina Bailey.

William is survived by his wife Nina Brander, Children Rebecca (Robert) Monroe, Sarah (Gary) Jones, Timothy (Ashley) Brander, Allen Bailey, Robbie (Tabitha) Lundin, Bert Lundin, Vernon Lundin, Ruby Lundin, and Mark Maurer.

Viewing will be held Monday December 7th from 5 to 7pm at Parke's Magic Valley, with a memorial service Tuesday December 8th at 1pm. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 9th for family.

Those who wish may share memories or condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Those not able to attend can view the services on zoom.us meeting Id-748-815-8781 passcode 12345.