William Mallory Fisher IV

April 22, 1934 – September 12, 2021

Bill was born in Twin Falls Idaho on April 22, 1934 to William & Hallie Fisher. He was raised on a working farm with dairy & poultry they grew potatoes, beans, & other crops as well. Bill would return to Twin Falls his entire life to visit family & friends.

Growing up in Twin Falls Bill met Judy Swim at a high school swim party when they were sophomores.

They graduated high school & attended the University of Idaho together from 1952 till graduation in 1956 while getting married in 1954.

In 1957 Bill joined the US Navy & was stationed in South Korea. Transferring to Yokohama Japan Judy joined him there & their time there provided many great memories for them.

Leaving the Navy in 1960 they moved back to Twin Falls & started a family with their sons Mike & Billy joining them while Bill worked in farm supply sales.

Bill started with FMC in 1966 & stayed with them until he retired in 1992. In 1967 they moved to California & both Bill & Judy were active in the Cub Scout pack & Boy Scout troop their kids were in.

In 1973 they moved to Washington & then back to California in 1977. 1981 brought them to Kemmerer where they stayed until 1992. During this time they camped near Hoback at the old Holiday Travel Park on most summer weekends & bought some land near Wilson where they built a home in 1992 & moved there. In 2003 Bill & Judy moved to Star Valley to be closer to their son Mike & his family who had already moved to Star Valley.

Bill & Judy always spent much time at the family cabin near Galena summit which had been in the family since the 1920's and in 2011 Judy passed away suddenly leaving Bill heartbroken and empty. Bill continued spending much time in the summer at the cabin.

In 2014 he met Mary Jensen at a high school reunion in Twin Falls. Bill & Mary developed a strong friendship & were constant companions. They traveled together and explored different places to much enjoyment for them both.

Bill will be missed & is survived by his son Mike, daughter in law Rhonda, four grand kids, & six great grandkids. https://www.schwabmortuary.com/obituary/BillWilliam-FisherIV