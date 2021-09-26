William Mulliken

1955 - 2021

William Mulliken, aka Hooligan & Wild Bill, age 66 passed away on September 20, 2021, with his trusty Ralphie, his daughters, and his granddaughter by his side.

Bill is preceded in death by his sister Tammy Shearer, mother Sheila Haynes-Shearer, father William Curley, grandmother Grace Fuller and his aunt Mona & uncle Norman Annis.

Bill was born in Newport, Vermont. Shortly after his birth Sheila and Bill relocated to Phoenix, Arizona. Bill spent most of his childhood years with his aunt Mo and uncle Norm. His uncle Norm fostered his interest and knowledge in engine repair. He always had a motto "If I can't fix it, I'll fix it to where no one else can fix it".

Bill married his first wife, Deborah Riley (Newman) in Phoenix, Arizona in 1972. They share two daughters together (Chrissy & Renee).

Bill then traveled to Idaho where he met and married his 2nd wife, Gayle Brown (Brauer) in 1975. They share one daughter together (Ginger).

Bill spent most of his life in Twin Falls, Idaho where he worked at Waite Electric, Yamaha, and held other various mechanical jobs before starting Road Runner Delivery. In 2001 Bill moved to Indianapolis, Indiana to be near his daughters and grandsons. Bill spent 20 years in Indy where he ran his own handyman business.

Bill was diagnosed in May 2020 with Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer. Following his diagnosis, it was his wish to return to Twin Falls, Idaho to be close to his granddaughters and daughter, Ginger who with her expertise in nursing and hospice was able to help extend his quality of life for the last 12 months.

Bill is survived by his best friend, Ralphie, and his three daughters, Christina Roark (Mark), Renee Faulkner (Kerry), and Ginger Hatridge (Rick). five grandchildren – Ronald Dietz, Zachery Faulkner, Devin Faulkner, Emily Hanchett, and Madison Hanchett; six great-grandchildren – Lucas, Callie, Xavier, Kai, Clara & Spencer; his niece, Grace Mattison and his great uncle, Martin Fuller.

At Bill's request, the family will not be having a service. Please think of him and wear a Hawaiian shirt, do something kind for someone, mend a family grievance. In support of his best friend, Ralphie-consider making a donation to your local animal shelter or animal rescue in his honor.